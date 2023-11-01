The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today published the revised interagency examination procedures for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. With the publication of the revised procedures, the agency rescinded the “Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Junk Fax Protection Act” section of the “Other Consumer Protection Laws and Regulations” booklet of the Comptroller’s Handbook. OCC examiners will instead rely on the interagency procedures.
OCC publishes revised Telephone Consumer Protection Act procedures
