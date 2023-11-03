International task force updates lists of countries with AML deficiencies

The Financial Action Task Force—an intergovernmental body that establishes international standards for anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/CFT/CPF)—has updated its lists of jurisdictions with strategic AML/CFT/CPF deficiencies, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said today. In addition, the FATF has released a report on how terrorist groups like Hamas use crowdfunding techniques to raise money for their attacks, the agency added.

The FATF added Bulgaria to its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring and removed Albania, the Cayman Islands, Jordan and Panama from that list, FinCEN said. The FATF’s list of high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action remains the same, with Iran and North Korea still subject to the FATF’s countermeasures. Burma remains on the list of high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action and is still subject to enhanced due diligence, not countermeasures.