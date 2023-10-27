Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: October 26

The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the terrorism and Russia programs:

Terrorism-related Sanctions

OFAC Imposes Additional Sanctions on Hamas, Targets Iran’s Support for Terrorism : OFAC on Oct. 27 imposed a second round of sanctions on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. OFAC’s action builds on OFAC’s Oct. 18 designation of Hamas operatives, and targets additional assets in Hamas’s investment portfolio, including individuals who are facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies. OFAC is also designating a Hamas official in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as a Gaza-based entity that has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Read more. See the list of designees.

: OFAC on Oct. 27 imposed a second round of sanctions on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. OFAC’s action builds on OFAC’s Oct. 18 designation of Hamas operatives, and targets additional assets in Hamas’s investment portfolio, including individuals who are facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies. OFAC is also designating a Hamas official in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as a Gaza-based entity that has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Read more. See the list of designees. In addition to OFAC’s designations, the Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program offers up to millions of dollars in rewards for information on certain activities and leaders of Hamas. Please visit the RFJ website for more information.

Russia-related Sanctions