Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: October 12

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia program:

Russia-related Sanctions

: OFAC on Oct. 12 sanctioned two entities and identified as blocked property two vessels that used Price Cap Coalition service providers while carrying Russian crude oil above the Coalition-agreed price cap. OFAC’s action underscores the Treasury Department’s commitment with its international partners to responsibly reducing Russian government oil profits and constraining Russia’s war on Ukraine. Read more. Related to this action, OFAC issued Russia-related General License 73 to authorize certain transactions through Jan. 8, 2024, provided that any payment to a blocked person must be made into a blocked account in accordance with the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations. Read more.