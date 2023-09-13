The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 0.6 of a point in August to 91.3.

A seasonally adjusted net 17% of business owners planned to create new jobs in the next three months, unchanged from July. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6%, unchanged from the previous month. 40% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 percentage points (pp) from July.

A net negative 14% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 pp from July. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes declined 2 pp to a net negative 14%.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 1 pp). 27% reported all credit needs met (up 2 pp) and 59% said they were not interested in a loan (down 3 pp). A net 4% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 2 pp).

