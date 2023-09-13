CPI rose 0.6% in August

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.2% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.7% before seasonal adjustment.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in August, following a 0.2% increase in July.

The food index increased 0.2% in August, as it did in the previous month. The food at home index rose 0.2% over the month, following a 0.3% increase in July. The six major grocery store good group indexes were split over the month, with three increases and three decreases. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.8% in August as the index for pork increased 2.2%. The food away from home rose 0.3% in August.

The energy index rose 5.6% in August after increasing 0.1% in July. The gasoline index increased 10.6% in August, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) rose 9.1% in August.

Read the BLS release.