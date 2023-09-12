Compliance question of the month: Is a borrower required to obtain flood insurance even if the bank is not taking a building located in a special flood hazard area as collateral?

The Small Business Administration recently issued Standard Operating Procedure 50 10 Version 7 that was effective August 1, 2023. It states in Section A, Chapter 5, Paragraph C, Item 3.c that for SBA 7(a) and 504 loans the loan recipient must obtain flood insurance if any “machinery, or equipment acquired, installed, improved, constructed, or renovated with the proceeds… is located in a special flood hazard area.” It continues that the requirement also applies “to any inventory (business loan program), fixtures or furnishings contained or to be contained in the building.”

Q Does this mean that the bank must require the borrower obtain flood insurance even if the bank is not taking a building located in a special flood hazard area as collateral? If so, would this then be subject to flood regulations (12 CFR §§ 25, 208.25, and 339)?

A Yes, flood insurance would be required as part of the SBA’s 7(a) or 504 loan program requirements. However, the loan would not be a “designated loan” as defined under flood regulations because it is not secured by a building (or mobile home) located in a special flood hazard area and thus not subject to the flood regulation’s requirements. See Q&A Other Security Interests 6 of the Interagency Questions and Answers Regarding Flood Insurance indicating that a loan secured by “inventory alone” and not a building is not a designated loan.

