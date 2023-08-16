The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.2% before seasonal adjustment.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.2% in July, the same increase as in June.

The food index increased 0.2% in July after increasing 0.1% in the previous month. The food at home index rose 0.3% over the month, following a 0.1% increase in June. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the month. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 0.5% over the month. The index for cereals and bakery products rose 7.0% over the 12 months ending in July. The food away from home index rose 0.4% in July. The food at home index rose 0.3% over the month.

The energy index rose 0.1% in July after increasing 0.6 % in June. The gasoline index increased 0.2% in July, following a 1.0% increase in the previous month. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) rose 3.0% in July.

Read the BLS release.