New orders for manufactured goods increased in May

New orders for manufactured goods in May, up five of the last six months, increased 0.3% to $578.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.3% April increase. Shipments, up following three consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.3% to $572.6 billion. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, increased 1.8% to $288.4 billion, up from the previously published 1.7% increase. This followed a 1.2% April increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up two of the last three months, increased 1.8% to $283.0 billion, up from the previously published 1.7% increase. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up five of the last six months, decreased 0.2% to $523.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 1.0% April increase.

Read the Census release.