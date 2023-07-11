Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured goods increased in May

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured goods in May, up five of the last six months, increased 0.3% to $578.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.3% April increase. Shipments, up following three consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.3% to $572.6 billion. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, increased 1.8% to $288.4 billion, up from the previously published 1.7% increase. This followed a 1.2% April increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up two of the last three months, increased 1.8% to $283.0 billion, up from the previously published 1.7% increase. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up five of the last six months, decreased 0.2% to $523.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 1.0% April increase.

