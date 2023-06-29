Podcast: Banking-as-a-service business models under pressure?

In today’s environment of elevated interest rates and a tech sector market correction, how is the banking-as-a-service landscape shaking out? The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Intrafi — features a conversation with Piermont Bank’s Rodrigo Suarez on current trends in the BaaS sector (on both the bank side and the nonbank side), the BaaS business models that make the most sense and how banks can approach profitability in the BaaS space.

Suarez also discusses what it’s like to jump to the de novo banking sector from a nonbank fintech like Piermont Bank and talks about his experience as a recent graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Intrafi.



In this episode: