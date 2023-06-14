New orders for manufactured goods increased in April

New orders for manufactured goods in April, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.4% to $577.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.6% March increase. Shipments, down five of the last six months, increased 0.8% to $1,291.3 billion. This followed a 0.9 % February decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 3.2% to $276.2 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.4% March increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, down two of the last five months, increased 1.0% to $521.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.0% March decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, down five of the last six months, decreased 0.3% to $334.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.7% March increase.

Read the Census release.