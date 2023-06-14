Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured goods increased in April

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured goods in April, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.4% to $577.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.6% March increase. Shipments, down five of the last six months, increased 0.8% to $1,291.3 billion. This followed a 0.9 % February decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 3.2% to $276.2 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.4% March increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, down two of the last five months, increased 1.0% to $521.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.0% March decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, down five of the last six months, decreased 0.3% to $334.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.7% March increase.

Read the Census release.

