New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in April

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April, up two consecutive months, 1.1% to $283.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 3.3% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.6%. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, drove the increase, 3.7% to $97.6 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.7% to $277.7 billion. This followed a 0.7% March increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, up four of the last five months, or 1.0% to $521.9 billion. This followed a 1.0% March decrease.

