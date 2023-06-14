Agencies issue spring regulatory agenda addressing overdraft, NSF fees

The Biden administration issued its spring 2023 semiannual regulatory agenda on Tuesday—a semiannual listing of rulemakings that departments and agencies expect to initiate or continue during the next six months. The agenda is current as of May 31, 2023.

In the agenda, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau continued to project that it will commence “pre-rule activity” in November to examine whether overdraft fees are finance charges, which would subject the fees to the requirements of Regulation Z. The American Bankers Association has consistently opposed any suggestion that overdraft fees are subject to Reg Z under the applicable statute. The bureau also continues to project that it will commence pre-rule activity in November to “consider new rules regarding NSF fees.” The CFPB did not indicate what rules it may be contemplating.

The Labor Department projected August for issuance of a proposed rule to “update” the salary level used to determine whether an employee is subject to federal minimum wage and overtime requirements. This reflects a delay from DOL’s earlier projection of April for issuance of a proposed rule. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network projects in September to issue a final rule on access to the beneficial ownership registry that the agency established last fall and that will come online in January 2024. It also expects to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking on revisions to customer due diligence requirements in November.