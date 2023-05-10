The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 1.1 points in April, measuring 89.0.

Seasonally adjusted net 17.0% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, up 2 points from March. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 3.0%, up 1 point from the prior month. 45.0% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 2 points from March.

A net negative 9 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from March. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes deteriorated 4 points to a net negative 19%.

2.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 30.0% reported all credit needs met (up 1 point) and 59.0% said they were not interested in a loan (unchanged). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 3 points).

