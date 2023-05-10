Inflation slowed to 4.9% in April

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.1% in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 4.9% before seasonal adjustment.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.4% in April, after increasing 0.4% in March.

The food index was unchanged in April. The food at home index fell 0.2% over the month, following a 0.3% decrease in March. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes decreased over the month. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs declined 0.3% over the month. The index for cereals and bakery products rose 12.4% over the month. The food away from home index rose 8.6% in April. The food at home index rose 7.1% over the last 12 months.

The energy index rose 0.6 percent in April after decreasing 3.5% in March. The gasoline index increased 3.0% in April, following a 4.6% decrease in the previous month. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) declined 4.5% in April.

