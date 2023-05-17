Housing starts increased in April

Privately‐owned housing starts in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,401,000. This is 2.2% above the revised March estimate of 1,371,000 but is 22.3% below the April 2022 rate of 1,803,000. Single‐family housing starts in April were at a rate of 846,000; this is 1.6% above the revised March figure of 833,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 542,000.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, increasing in the West (3.8%) and the South (4.3%) but decreasing in the Northeast (-23.6%) and the Midwest (-15.2%)

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000.

This is 1.5% below the revised March rate of 1,437,000 and is 21.1% below the April 2022 rate of 1,795,000. Single‐family authorizations in April were at a rate of 855,000; this is 3.1% above the revised March figure of 829,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 502,000 in April.

Privately‐owned housing completions in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,375,000. This is 10.4% below the revised March estimate of 1,534,000 but is 1.0% above the April 2022 rate of 1,361,000. Single‐family housing completions in April were at a rate of 971,000; this is 6.5% below the revised March rate of 1,039,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 400,000.

Read the Census release.