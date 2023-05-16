ABA Banking Snapshot: U.S. banks remain healthy and strong

The latest data show the banking industry remains well-capitalized, highly liquid and resilient despite economic challenges, according to a recently updated Banking Snapshot from the American Bankers Association. The webpage includes downloadable infographics showing how banks of all sizes drive U.S. economic growth.

The snapshot pointed to the FDIC’s latest Quarterly Banking Profile, which shows that capital levels are strong, with the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio both more than 30 basis points above pre-pandemic levels. The report also shows that aggregate loan-to-deposit ratios—one of the tools to measure bank liquidity—remain low at 62.6%, still nearly 8.9 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.