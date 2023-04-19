Retail sales decreased in March

There were $691.7 billion in retail and food service sales in February a decrease of 1.0% from the previous month and up 2.9% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.3% from the previous month and 6.0% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were down 1.2% from February 2023, but up 1.5% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 12.3% from last year, while foodservices and drinking places were up 13.0% from March 2022.

Read the Census release.