OFR to push ahead with financial stability research tool

The Office of Financial Research this week announced that it is developing an expanded and enhanced version of its interagency data and analytics platform following a successful pilot. The Joint Analysis Data Environment, or JADE, will support comprehensive financial stability research by providing a platform to integrate and analyze a broad spectrum of financial and other relevant data, according to the agency.

Announced in July, the pilot provided select staff from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with access to public climate data and high-performance computing tools, such as statistical and visualization applications that allowed deeper insight into climate-related financial risks and vulnerabilities. OFR anticipates that the initial version of JADE will be released during the second half of 2023.