New orders for manufactured goods decreased in February

New orders for manufactured goods in February, down three of the last four months, 0.7% to $536.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 2.1% January decrease. Shipments, also down in three of the last four months, 0.5% to $542.8 billion. This followed a 0.3% January increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February, down three of the last four months, decreased 1.0% to $268.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 5.0% January decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February, down two consecutive months, 0.6% to $274.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.4% January decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in February, up twenty-four of the last twenty-five months, increased 0.2% to $493.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2 percent January decrease.

Read the Census release.