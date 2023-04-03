Trending
New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased in February

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February, down three of the last four months, decreased 1.0% to $268.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 5.0% January decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.5%. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, 2.8% to $89.4 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February, down two consecutive months, decreased 0.6% to $274.8 billion. This followed a 0.4% January decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in February, up twenty-four of the last twenty-five months, increased 0.2% to $493.6 billion. This followed a 0.2% January decrease.

Read the Census release.

