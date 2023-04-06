IRS releases plan to guide agency transformation

The IRS today unveiled a strategic operating plan to guide a proposed transformation of the agency over the next 10 years. The document spells out IRS priorities and how it will spend the $80 billion allocated to the agency through last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

As previously indicated by the IRS, there are five objectives under the plan: Improving services; quick resolution of taxpayer issues when the arise; expanded enforcement of taxpayers with complex tax filings and high-dollar noncompliance; technological investment; and attracting and retaining workforce talent at the agency. The plan lists more than 190 key projects and more than 200 specific milestones, and the agency said it will identify additional projects and milestones at later dates.