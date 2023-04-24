Industrial production increased in March

Industrial production rose 0.4% in March. Total industrial production in March was 0.5% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production increased at an annual rate of 1.4%.

Manufacturing output decreased 0.5% in March. The indexes for durable manufacturing and nondurable manufacturing moved down 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively, the index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) fell 0.7%. The index for mining fell 0.5%. While the index for utilities jumped 8.4% in March.

Read the Fed release.