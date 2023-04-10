236,000 jobs added in March, unemployment rate at 3.5%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 236,000 in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons increased to 5.8 million in March, and the unemployment rate increased to 3.5%.

Job growth was notable in hospitality, government, professional and business services, and health care.

In February, added 72,000 jobs in March, similar to the average monthly gain of 95,000 over the prior 6 months. Employment in leisure and hospitality is below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 368,000, or 2.2%.

Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up in March (+39,000), with a gain of 26,000 in management, scientific, and technical consulting services. Employment in professional and business services had increased by an average of 34,000 per month over the prior 6 months.

Health care added 34,000 jobs in March, compared with the average monthly increase of 54,000 over the prior 6 months. In February, job growth occurred in health care services (+15,000) and in hospitals (+11,000).

