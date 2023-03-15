The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.6 points in January, measuring 90.9.

A seasonally adjusted net 17% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down 2 points from January. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, down 1 point from the prior month. 47.0% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 2 points from last month.

A net negative 6% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 2 points from January. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved 5 points to a net negative 9%

Three percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up 1 point). Twenty-five percent reported all credit needs met (down 1 point) and 62% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 5% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point)

