Marketing Money Podcast: The promise of persona marketing

verywhere you look, vendors are offering insights on audience personas. Using personas offers the promise of finding that target client or approaching customers to meet their individual challenges. On this podcast , Josh and John discuss Matt Lerner’s post on persona research at Paypal. Listen in as they discuss the uses or lack thereof for persona marketing in your marketing mix.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.