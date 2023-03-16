ABA Regulatory and Compliance Inbox: Husbands, wives and proper HMDA reporting

And what qualifies as ‘principal shareholders,’ ‘directors’ and ‘executive officers’ under Regulation O?

By Leslie Callaway, CRCM, CAFP; Mark Kruhm, CRCM, CAFP; and Rhonda Castaneda, CRCM

“Other purpose.” Under §1003.2(p) of Regulation C, “refinancing means a . . . loan . . . in which a new, dwelling-secured debt obligation satisfies and replaces an existing, dwelling-secured debt obligation by the same borrower.” (Emphasis added.) In this case, the borrowers of the two loans are different people: The original loan was made to the husband and the new one is made to the wife. (Answer provided September 2022.)No, unless the fraud team is basing the hold on information unknown to the branch manager. Under §229.13(g)(ii), hold notices generally must be provided at the time of deposit if it is made in person. There is an exception “if the facts upon which a determination to invoke one of the exceptions . . . to delay a deposit only become known to the depositary bank after the time of the deposit.” (Emphasis added.)

If the branch manager knew of the customer’s history of repeated overdrafts and chose not to place the hold, it is difficult to argue that the facts were not “known to the depositary bank”—unless the fraud team had additional information unknown to the branch manager on which it based the hold. (Answer provided October 2022.)

Yes, as long as the consumer has consented to receiving documents electronically in accordance with the E-Sign Act, the appraisal may be provided via email. (See §1002.14(a)(5) of Regulation B.) (Answer provided September 2022.)It appears so. Per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “Flood Insurance Manual,” “When the applicant is the condominium association, the lender for the individual unit owner should not appear on the declarations page.” Note, however, that the bank should continue to notify the insurance company of the lien on the unit and may request acknowledgement. (Answer provided November 2022.)It depends on what the bank means by “stakeholder.” The provisions of Regulation O apply to “principal shareholders,” “directors” and “executive officers” as defined in §215.2(m), (d) and (e), respectively. For example, should the person now directly or indirectly own, control, or have the power to vote 10 percent or less of any class of voting securities of the surviving bank then the person would not meet the definition of “principal shareholder.” Presuming that the person is also not either a director or executive officer, as defined, the person and the person’s businesses would no longer be subject to the regulatory requirements. Note, however, that it would be prudent to maintain records related to the period of time they were. (Answer provided July 2022.)

This has raised several issues and questions. Some view the CD as a contract that may not be changed prior to maturity. There are also potential unfairness issues. The affected customers relied on the disclosure in making a decision and cannot “avoid injury” because they will incur the 180-day early penalty if they close the account to avoid the change and incur a doubled penalty if they retain the account.

This is probably a contractual issue that should be discussed with the bank’s legal counsel. If the contract does not permit such a change, the bank cannot make it, and it seems unlikely that the contract includes a provision that permits the bank to unilaterally double the early withdrawal penalty. In addition, as noted, there is a potential unfairness issue. The consumer took action to open the account relying on the bank provided disclosures and cannot avoid the penalty.

Notwithstanding the contract and unfairness questions, however, Regulation DD does not prohibit banks from changing the terms of a CD before it matures. Section 1030.5(a) specifically allows banks to make adverse changes to the account terms that must be disclosed in initial disclosures if they give consumers 30 days advance written notice. (Answer provided September 2022.)

Answers are provided by ABA Regulatory Policy and Compliance team members Leslie T. Callaway, CRCM, CAFP, senior director, compliance outreach and development; Mark Kruhm, CRCM, CAFP, senior compliance analyst; and Rhonda Castaneda, CRCM, senior compliance analyst. Answers do not provide, nor are they substitutes for, professional legal advice.