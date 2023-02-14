The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.5 points in January, measuring 90.3.

A seasonally adjusted net 19.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, up 2 points from December. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 7.0%, up 2 points from the prior month. 45.0% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 4 points from last month.

A net negative 4.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 4 points from December. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 4 points to a net negative 14.0%.

2.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 26% percent reported all credit needs met (up 1 points) and 60.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point).

Read the NFIB report.