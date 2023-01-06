U.S. international trade deficit decreases in November

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $61.5 billion in November, down $16.3 billion from $77.8 billion in October, revised.

The November decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $15.3 billion to $84.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $22.5 billion.

November exports were $251.9 billion, $5.1 billion less than October exports. November imports were $313.4 billion, $21.5 billion less than October imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.4 billion to $71.2 billion for the three months ending in November. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $3.7 billion from the three months ending in November 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.