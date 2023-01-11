The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 2.1 points in December, measuring 89.8.

A seasonally adjusted net 17.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, down 1 point from November. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 5.0%, down 1 point from the prior month. 41.0% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 3 points from last month.

A net negative 8.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 point from November. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 2 points to a net negative 10.0%.

2.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 25% percent reported all credit needs met (up 3 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (unchanged). A net 7.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 2 points).

