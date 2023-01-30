Trending
New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in December

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, up four of the last five months, increased 5.6% to $286.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 1.7% November decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.1%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 6.3%. Transportation equipment, also up four of the last five months, drove the increase, 16.7% to $108.1 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased 0.5% to $277.7 billion. This followed a 0.4% November increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, up twenty-three consecutive months, increased 0.7% to $493.6 billion. This followed a 0.2% November increase.

Read the Census release.

