Senate confirms Gruenberg, FDIC board nominations

The Senate voted today to approve the nominations of Martin Gruenberg to serve as FDIC chairman, Travis Hill as vice chairman and Jonathan McKernan as FDIC board member. Gruenberg has served as acting FDIC chairman since February and was chairman from 2012 to 2018. Hill previously worked at the FDIC for four years as senior adviser to the chairman and deputy to the chairman for policy. McKernan currently is senior counsel at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and previously was a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and to former Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.).

In a statement, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols congratulated all three nominees on their confirmations. “Importantly, today’s confirmations mean that the FDIC will now have a full board for the first time in many years, allowing for a wide range of perspectives as it pursues its mission of ensuring that the U.S. banking system remains the strongest and safest in the world,” he said.