Marketing Money Podcast: Are we human, or are we ChatGPT?

Considering the potential impact of almost-human chat tools in your bank marketing.

ChatGPT is a language processing tool that uses natural language processing (NLP) techniques to understand and respond to user inquiries in real time. It is a type of chatbot, a computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, typically over the internet. ChatGPT is trained on a large dataset of text and can understand and generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and statements. It can learn and adapt over time, becoming more accurate and efficient as it processes more data. ChatGPT and other similar tools can be used in a variety of applications, such as customer service, data analysis and automation.

On this episode of the Marketing Money Podcast, John and Josh look at the opportunities ChatGPT may offer to enhance bank marketing. They’ll break down their thoughts on best use cases and current limitations of the tool, as well as find comedic responses using ChatGPT.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.