Poll: Financial stress carrying over to workplace

A survey released today by the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors found that 82% of working U.S. adults feel stressed about their finances, and nearly one-third (32%) spend half an hour or more during a workday thinking about their finances. The association commissioned a poll of more than 2,000 adults in September. Among the findings was that 79% of respondents believe employers should be more aware of their employees’ financial struggles. Nearly three in five respondents (58%) have contributed less money toward retirement due to inflation, and close to half (49%) of respondents felt they could not retire comfortably on their employer-sponsored retirement plan alone.