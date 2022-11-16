Trending
MMI Fund grew significantly in 2022

The overall capital ratio of the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund increased by three percentage points during the 2022 fiscal year to end at 11.11%, which is well above the statutory minimum of 2%, according to the Federal Housing Administration’s annual report to Congress released today. The fund currently has $147.7 billion in MMI capital—a $41.2 billion increase from fiscal year 2021. A stress test conducted on the MMI Fund resulted in a capital ratio of 6.31%.

“These results suggest that FHA, as a countercyclical force in the economy, has accumulated enough capital in recent times so that it need not further bolster reserves in preparation for a potential recession, as major depositories have done recently,” according to the report. “FHA is already well-positioned to manage economic headwinds that may lie ahead.”

The report also showed that the share of FHA-endorsed mortgages originating from depository institutions increased for the first time in more than a decade in fiscal year 2022. Depository institutions accounted for 10.5% of FHA endorsements this year, up from 8.9% last year and the first increase since 2010, when their share was 43%. Nondepository lenders made up 89.4% of FHA endorsement originations in 2022.

Roughly 84% of FHA’s total forward purchase mortgage endorsements—or 678,675 mortgages—were for mortgages made to first-time homebuyers in 2022, according to the report. The rate of serious delinquencies—mortgages 90 or more days past due—was 4.77%, down from more than 11% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

