Freddie Mac survey: One-third of Gen Z adults see homeownership obstacles

One in three Gen Z adults—those age 18 to 25—say that owning a home seems out of reach for them financially, according to a new survey fielded by Freddie Mac. That figure was up from 27% at the time of the last survey in 2019.

Among the top five hurdles Gen Zers identified were saving for a down payment (39%), not having a sufficient credit history (27%), an unstable job situation (27%), student loan debt (22%) and credit card debt (11%). The survey also found that Gen Z adults had a preference for owning a home over renting, with an overwhelming majority agreeing that owning a home provides more privacy (96%), is something to be proud of (95%) and allows for more control and independence (92%).