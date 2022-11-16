FHFA issues 2022 performance, accountability report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday released its annual performance and accountability report for 2022. Among other things, the agency noted it released a new strategic plan in April that commits it to securing the safety and soundness of the entities it regulates, promoting equitable access to affordable and sustainable housing, and responsibly stewarding the agency’s infrastructure. FHFA also pointed to a new focus on ensuring regulated entities identify and manage climate risks, as well as a review launched earlier this year of the Federal Home Loan Bank system.

The report concluded that FHFA met most of its 33 performance targets but found deficiencies in issuing diversity and inclusion reports for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, developing a human capital plan to develop the agency workforce and completing corrective actions to address audit recommendations in a timely manner. Read the report.