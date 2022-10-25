Western Commerce, Federal Home announce acquisitions

Western Commerce Bancshares of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has agreed to buy Western Bancshares of Clovis, New Mexico. Western Commerce, the holding company for the $617 million-asset Western Commerce Bank, said in a statement that it expects to complete the purchase of the $64.4 million-asset parent of Western Bank of Clovis in the first quarter 2023.

The $590.5 million-asset Home Federal Bancorp in Shreveport, Louisiana, will buy Northwest Bancshares in Benton, Louisiana, the $81.7 million-asset parent of First National Bank of Benton. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.