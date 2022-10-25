Trending
Western Commerce, Federal Home announce acquisitions

Western Commerce Bancshares of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has agreed to buy Western Bancshares of Clovis, New Mexico. Western Commerce, the holding company for the $617 million-asset Western Commerce Bank, said in a statement that it expects to complete the purchase of the $64.4 million-asset parent of Western Bank of Clovis in the first quarter 2023.

The $590.5 million-asset Home Federal Bancorp in Shreveport, Louisiana, will buy Northwest Bancshares in Benton, Louisiana, the $81.7 million-asset parent of First National Bank of Benton. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.

