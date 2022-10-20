Report examines gender diversity in bank leadership

Roughly a quarter of positions on executive management teams at 28 large U.S. banks were held by women in 2021, according to a new report by credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar. The report found that 26% of executive management positions among the banks sampled were held by women last year, up from 18% in 2014. One bank had a female CEO, with chief human resources officer being the only executive-level position where women were in the majority at 70%.

Women had more representation on boards of directors, accounting for 32% of board seats among the banks sampled. Women held 22% of board seats in 2014.