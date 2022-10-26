OCC to hold symposium next year on bank mergers

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will host a symposium on bank mergers at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2023, the agency announced today. The event will facilitate public input and discussion regarding the framework for analyzing bank mergers under federal law, including topics such as competition, financial stability, and convenience and needs. It will be open to the public and available for viewing via livestream. Information about the symposium agenda, registration and how to participate via livestream will be announced and posted to the OCC website later this year.