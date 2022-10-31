New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in September

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September increased $1.0 billion or 0.4% to $274.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.4%. Transportation equipment, up five of the last six months, drove the increase, $1.9 billion or 2.1%to $95.4 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $0.7 billion or 0.3%to $274.2 billion. This followed a 1.3% August increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September, up twenty consecutive months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2%to $488.7 billion.

Read the Census release.