The American Bankers Association today joined the North Carolina Bankers Association in releasing a new ad encouraging Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) to continue his advocacy on behalf of North Carolina’s farmers.

“Congressman Budd has fought to ensure that farmers can access the credit they need to continue their essential work,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We’re grateful for his efforts to help family farms in North Carolina and across the country.