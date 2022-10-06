BAFT launches Certificate in Advanced Cash Management

BAFT, the American Banker Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary, today launched the Certificate in Advanced Cash Management, or CACM, which includes a series of nine courses designed for individuals seeking to learn more about payments and treasury management. The certificate is tailored to individuals interested in expanding their careers in transaction banking, who have three or more years of cash management experience or have already completed the Certificate in Introductory Transaction Banking.

CACM will provide an in-depth understanding of cash management tools, techniques and best practices needed to be successful in various cash management disciplines. Students will gain a deep understanding of treasury management and its impact on the financial ecosystem. The courses will also cover topics like liquidity management, information reporting, foreign exchange, correspondent banking and innovation. They are expected to take about 10 hours to complete.