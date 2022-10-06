ADP: 208,000 jobs gained in September

The non-farm private sector gained 208,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised August increase of 185,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 58,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 90,000, while large businesses increased by 60,000 jobs.

“We are continuing to see steady job gains,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While job stayers saw a pay increase, annual pay growth for job changers in September is down from August.”

Service-providing employment gained 237,000 jobs, driven by gains in the Trade, transportation and utilizes sectors, and Professional and business services sector which grew by 147,000 and 57,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment lost 28,000 jobs in September. The manufacturing sector lost 13,000 jobs and construction didn’t lose any jobs. Natural resources/mining also lost 16,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.