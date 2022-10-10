ABA survey seeks feedback on current core provider experiences

As part of the ABA Core Platforms Committee’s efforts to ensure banks can deploy the modern, innovative tools they need to compete effectively in today’s marketplace, ABA is conducting a survey on banks’ current experiences with their core platforms. The survey is designed to assess whether the committee’s efforts—which have included the creation of a standing core committee, extensive dialogue with core providers, and new and updated member core resources to help banks understand the core provider marketplace and make informed decisions—are effecting change.‌

Responses are due by Oct. 15. Please see the links below to participate.

For questions regarding the survey, contact abacpc@aba.com.