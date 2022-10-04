ABA Foundation honors Community Commitment Award winners

The ABA Foundation today honored seven banks for outstanding commitment to their communities during the ABA Annual Convention in Austin, Texas. The Community Commitment Awards recognize banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in seven specific categories, ranging from affordable housing to economic inclusion. Bank winners and categories for 2021 were:

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, Minnesota, for affordable housing

Republic Bank & Trust, Louisville, Kentucky, community and economic development

Wintrust Bank, Chicago, for economic inclusion

First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana, Pennsylvania, for financial education

Simmons Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas, for protecting older Americans

F&M Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee, for supporting military families

Pathward, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for volunteerism

The ABA Foundation today also presented its seventh annual George Bailey Distinguished Service Award to Lola Pol, branch manager for Capital Bank in Rockville, Maryland, for her commitment to community lending and helping first-time, low-to-moderate income homebuyers achieve homeownership in the Washington, D.C., area. Pol works closely with clients to understand their financial circumstances and offers in-depth counseling in both English and Spanish.