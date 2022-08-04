U.S. international trade deficit shrinks in June

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $79.6 billion in June, down $5.3 billion from $84.9 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.9 billion to $99.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $19.9 billion.

June exports were $260.8 billion, $4.3 billion more than May exports. June imports were $340.4 billion, $1.0 billion less than May imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $9.3 billion to $93.7 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $15.8 billion from the three months ending in June 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.