Poll: Community bank customers pay attention to digital services

Customers are taking notice as community banks partner with financial technology companies to offer digital banking services, according to a survey released today by digital payments firm Grain Technology. The company surveyed more than 2,000 bank users in the U.S. and found that 93% of community bank users said that their bank offers “extensive” digital services. At the same time, 62% of respondents that used community banks said they were satisfied with their bank’s current customer service.

The company also surveyed respondent attitudes about community banks and found that roughly a third of individuals either have never heard of one or were not informed enough to have an opinion. However, after learning that community banks derive funds from and lend to the community where they operate, 80% of all respondents said they would consider banking at a community bank. Read more.