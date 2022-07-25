OCC issues call for fintech research

The OCC issued a call today for academic papers and policy-focused research on the effects of financial technology entities and nonbanks on banking and the markets for lending, deposit and payment services. Submissions are due by Aug. 21 and must represent original, unpublished research.

Authors of selected papers will be invited to present to agency staff and invited guests at OCC headquarters on Nov. 7-8. The presentations will serve as a platform for interested academic and regulatory experts to discuss research that explores how the banking system—community banks in particular—uses technology and responds to the growth of new providers of banking services. Research can be submitted here.