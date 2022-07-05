New orders for manufactured goods increase in May

New orders for manufactured goods in May, up twelve of the last thirteen months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.6% to $543.4 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.7% increase in April. Shipments, up twenty-four of the last twenty-five months, increased $9.9 billion or 1.8% to $544.4 billion. This followed a 0.6% April increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up seven of the last eight months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.8% to $267.5 billion, up from the previously published 0.7% increase. This followed a 0.4% April increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up twelve of the last thirteen months, increased $3.6 billion or 1.4% to $268.5 billion, up from the previously published 1.3% increase. This followed a 0.3% April increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up sixteen consecutive months, increased $2.8 billion or 0.6% to $482.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.9% April increase.

Read the Census release.